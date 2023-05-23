Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), the leading counsel of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has vowed to expose the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for allegedly withholding essential documents, alleging that the electoral umpire is probably trying to manipulate the documents, before releasing them.

According to him, he will focus on the most important witnesses in the case in the three weeks allotted to his team to present their case.

Uzoukwu said this during an interview with journalists Tuesday at the tribunal pre-hearing in Abuja.

“We have written five letters indicating to pay and that we’re ready to collect those documents. The letters were duly received and endorsed by INEC. Why are they telling lies to say that we couldn’t pay? This is very unfortunate.

“What about the documents we have collected? Don’t we pay for them? Of course, we paid for them and those ones were given to us but refused

to give us others,” he said.

Obi’s lawyer also said his party would serve INEC a subpoena as soon as hearing resumes May 30 (a day after inauguration), to compel them to produce the documents.

The lawyer said his team will manage the three weeks allotted, by focusing on the most essential witnesses that would prove the case.

On consolidation of petitions, Uzoukwu explained that all three petitions will be heard together, but each one will maintain its identity.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Election Tribunal: We’ll expose INEC, Obi’s lawyer declares

Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), the leading counsel of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has vowed to expose the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for…





‘Breathe’, Toyin Abraham breaks silence on AMVCA loss

Toyin Abraham, a Nollywood actress, has reacted to her loss at the recently concluded…

Why bulletproof charm I prepared failed to protect deceased cultist —Native doctor

QUDUS Shodimu, a 44-year-old native doctor, who was arrested by the Ogun State police command for allegedly aiding cultists by…

WhatsApp to allow users edit sent-messages — Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media company, Meta Platforms Inc. has added a new feature to WhatsApp which…

See why NFF sacked coaches Salisu Yusuf, Nduka Ugbade

The Nigeria Football Federation has relieved coaches Salisu Yusuf and Nduka Ugbade of their…

Victor Osimhen’s exploits

ON May 4, Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen scored his 22nd goal (without penalties) of the season in the Italian topflight and…