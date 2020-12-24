Buhari mourns Sheikh Lemu

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the demise of an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmed Lemu, describing him as “an outstanding scholar, jurist, teacher and author who was endowed with knowledge of encyclopedic proportion.”

According to a statement by Garba Shehu. Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), on Thursday, the president said that “with the death of Lemu, Nigeria and indeed Africa, has lost one of its greatest scholars of all time.”

President Buhari described the late Lemu as “one of the moderating voices of Islam who used wisdom in spreading knowledge, thereby portraying the religion in the brightest light.”

According to the President, “the late Lemu’s contributions to religious education and the promotion of inter-faith dialogue and understanding were immeasurable.”

President Buhari also praised what he called “Sheikh Lemu’s incredible humility and modesty,” adding that the “pursuit of scholarship and knowledge was his primary preoccupation rather than material things of this world.”

The President prayed. “May Allah abundantly reward Lemu for his contributions to Islam and the promotion of inter-faith dialogue and understanding in our country during his worthy life on earth. May Almighty God forgive his gentle soul and reward his noble needs with aljanna. May God comfort his family at this trying time. Amin.”

