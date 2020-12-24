NIWA board pledges support to new management

The chairman, Board of Directors of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) Vice Admiral I.I Ibrahim (Rtd) has pledged the board’s support to the management of NIWA.

The chairman expressed this in his address at NIWA 2020 end of the year get together and sendforth for all 2020 retired staff of NIWA at the agency headquarters in Lokoja recently.

According to a statement signed by NIWA’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mr. Jibril Darda’u, the agency’s quoted the NIWA board chairman as saying that NIWA is a family and must keep the flag flying high.

He added that the board will strive to sustain and support the management to achieve what has not been achieved before and advised the retirees not to worry since they have worked hard.

Delivering his speech, the Managing Director of NIWA, George Moghalu thanked the board members for gracing the occasion to honour and send forth the retired staff.

The MD disclosed that a new innovation has been introduced in recognising not only the retired general managers as done in the past, but also all retired staff that have served the authority meritoriously.

As part of the management’s efforts to motivate staff to put in their best and optimum performance in the development and growth of NIWA, awards and gifts were presented to the best performing area office, in Kano State, which comprises of a plaque and a token of N100,000 in recognition of their outstanding performance in surpassing their revenue target in the year 2020 despite all odds.

Mr. Ibrahim Onimisi of Lagos area office emerged as the best staff of the year 2020 and was awarded with a plaque and a token of N50,000 in recognition of his outstanding performance.

Equally, all the six retired general managers went with a gift of a plasma television set each, while other retired staff went with a plaque in appreciation of their services.

