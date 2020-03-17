[BREAKING] Coronavirus: FAAN postpones aviation conference

In other not to be caught napping even as the deadly coronavirus scourge continues to ravage the entire country, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has just announced the postponement of the National Aviation Forum.

The conference slated to hold between April 1st and 4th, 2020 was meant to bring all key players across the sector to deliberate on the way out of the myriad of challenges confronting the sector.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, on the postponement declared: “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria hereby notifies stakeholders and the general public that the National Aviation Conference earlier scheduled for 1st to 4th April 2020, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja has been suspended.

“This is due to the need to adhere to safety precautions in the face of the Coronavirus presently spreading across nations globally.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently declared coronavirus a global pandemic and advised that as much as possible, individuals and organisations should avoid clustered gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus.

Yakubu, however, said a new date for the conference will be announced as soon as possible.