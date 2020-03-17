Chad ‘repaying $100m debt to Angola with cattle’

Angola has received 75,000 head of cattle sent by Chad as part of the repayment of a 2017 $100m (£82m) debt.

More than 1,000 cows were delivered to the Ministry of Agriculture.

State-run Jornal de Angola newspaper said the vessel that transported the cattle would return to Angola’s capital, Luanda, in five days carrying another batch.

Some 4,500 head of cattle were expected to arrive in Luanda in the course of this month, it said.

