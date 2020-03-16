APC crisis: Confusion persists as Oshiomhole gives notice of NWC meeting

Despite the reprieve granted the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the Court of Appeal on Monday, the confusion in the ruling persisted.

A federal high court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja yesterday granted an interim order to allow the acting national secretary, Victor Giadom administer the party as acting national chairman.

But Comrade Adams Oshiomhole last night issued a directive for a meeting of the National Working Committee to be held today. He is expected to preside.

A statement signed by Lanre Isa Onilu, national publicity secretary of the party, said: “All members of the NWC are expected to attend as important matters concerning the party will be considered and deliberated at the meeting.”

“Recall that a Court of Appeal on Monday stayed the execution order of a High Court restraining the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from further acting in that capacity.”

Plaintiff in the suit was national vice chairman, Northeast, Salihu Mustapha. Joined as defendants were Babatunde Ogala, Lanre Isa-Onilu, Idris Bulama, and the APC, as first, second, third and fourth defendants, respectively.

Ruling on a motion ex parte in a suit filed by the national vice chairman, Northeast, Salihu Mustapha, Justice S. U Bature, “granted an interim order allowing Chief Victor Giadom ( present acting national secretary) to pilot the affairs of the 4th

Defendant as acting chairman and to preside at all meetings of the NEC pending the decision of the NEC of the 4th Defendant fixed for 17th March 2020 or any other subsequent adjourned date pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.”

It also granted an interim order restraining the 4th Defendant and its officers or anyone purporting to act as an officer of the 4th Defendant from perverting or in any way disturbing Chief Victor Giadom (presenting acting national secretary) from functioning as the acting chairman unless otherwise decided by the NEC of the 4th Defendant pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.”

Giadom in his reaction to the announcement aborting the NEC meeting earlier fixed for Tuesday said the NWC would defer to the judgment.

He said: “The NEC meeting has been postponed indefinitely, at the appropriately time, the public and members of the NEC will be informed on the new date but as of today, we are in agreement with the president that the NEC meeting has been postponed. Everybody has to respect the intervention of the President.”

Asked about his reaction to the judgment mandating him to assume leadership of the party, Giadom said he has not been served.

“I have not been served yet, I am talking to you as the acting national secretary.”