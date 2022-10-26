Benin monarch resolves Ekhoe-N’Uwire communal crisis in Edo

The Benin monarch, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II has resolved the communal crisis in Ekhoe-N’Uwire village, renowned for ‘Ikhokho’ worship in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State.

The resolution according to the Chief Press Secretary Oba Ewuare II, is contained in the Committee report set up to resolve the conflicts in the locality on behalf of the monarch.

The Chairman of the Committee, Chief Stanley Obamwonyi, the Esere of Benin who addressed Ekhoe-N’Uwire elders and youths in Oba Palace in Benin City, ordered the immediate dissolution of the illegal leadership cabinet headed by Mr. Atekha Izevbuwa, son of the late village head, Pa. Izevbuwa Eguavoen whose death occurred on August 26, 2021.

Accordingly, Oba Ewuare II, urged Pa Irogbetin Edokpayi, 2nd-in-Command in Ekhoe-N’Uwire, with the assistance of the 3rd-5th-in-Commands — all male elders in the village to pilot the affairs of the area forthwith, pending the installation of a substantive head which is not hereditary in Benin.

Consequently, Mr. Odion Erhunomoana, the youth Leader, that was appointed by the transited former village head, be restored and allowed to function in the village, having investigated that the latter was wrongly removed by Atekha, who ostensibly set aside the hierarchical order by usurping the powers of elders in the village, for selfish reasons.

He cautioned the villagers against violence in order to attract investors to the locality for sustainable development.

