NGF, NESG parley on acquisition, management of basic healthcare provision funds

Chairman of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF), Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has applauded the critical role played by the National Economic Summit Group (NESG) towards helping the Nigerian economy in stemming its further drift into economic doldrums.

Governor Tambuwal made the observation while addressing the NESG delegation led by its Director-General, Mr Laoye Jaiyeola.

Addressing the delegation at the 2nd edition of the NESG Summit, Tambuwal encouraged the delegation on the need to hold such conversations to excite awareness, productivity and accountability among Nigerians.

He said as the country approaches a transition such conversations have become necessary to set an agenda that would influence decisions on the future of the country.

The NGF Chairman reiterated the importance of the collaboration between the NGF and the NESG saying they both play very strong roles that add value in helping heal the economy.

Governor Tambuwal who pledged total support to the group promised to deploy his position as NGF chairman to galvanise the rest of the governors into supporting the summit.

“The NESG is inviting Governor Tambuwal to provide his perspective on the resource constraints in the delivery of primary healthcare across states and challenges faced with the acquisition and management of funds for the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), at the subnational level, scheduled for 14th and 15th November 2022 in Abuja.

“Four other governors have been invited to sit as panellists at various stages of the summit. They include Kaduna’s Nasiru el-Rufai, Gombe’s Inuwa Yahya, Edo’s Godwin Obaseki and Chukuma Soludo of Anambra State.”

In his remarks, NESG Director-General, Mr Laoye Jaiyeola observed that domestic resource mobilisation remains one of the key drivers of financial viability and stability.

“To this end, the group resolved to invite Governor Soludo as a Professor of Economics and with his experience as a former Central Bank Governor, to share his perspectives on strategies for mobilising capital from within and outside Nigeria.

“The Edo State Governor is also expected to share his perspectives on the cruciality of human capital development and its multiplier effect on the economy, the Gombe governor will speak about sharing innovative approaches to improving business environments, particularly for MSMEs.

“He will also speak to how this achievement can be leveraged to drive capital formation/importation from within and outside, while El-Rufai will speak on how the Federal Government can continue to play the important role of protecting the basic rights of all citizens in the country, especially those beyond the capacity of States, and how state governments can best take on the problems that are truly local while sitting on the table of national discourse.

