Bowen University holds 3rd induction ceremony for Nursing graduates

Bowen University on Tuesday held the 3rd induction ceremony for her 2021/2022 Nursing Science graduates.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Joshua Ogunwole, in his address, declared that about 61 graduating students were presented by the University College of Health Sciences for the induction oath of the Nursing profession, conducted by the Registrar, Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN).

Professor Joshua stated that the Department of Nursing Science has been undergoing a series of teaching and research facilities development and capacity-building process for effective learning.

The development, he said qualified the department to earn an increase of its admission quota from 50 students to 150 students intake courtesy of NMCN.

According to the Vice Chancellor, the university management would not rent in its mandate to provide a teaching, learning and applied research environment to produce world-class graduates that can influence the health sector positively.

He noted that Bowen University became the first institution in Nigeria to shift the delivery mode from face to face virtual in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as it inculcated a virtual invigilation mechanism into its homegrown learning management System, known as Bowen Smart School Hub.

While he commended the faculty members in the Nursing programme for their steadfastness in ensuring that their students are taught to exhibit excellence and Godliness in their training, he thanked the parents for their patronage.

While advising inductees, he warned that none of them should see themselves as the sole masters of their fates or their ability to achieve success in life, as their life goals depend on what others around them are doing or not doing “your success requires the coordination of the activities of many other individuals from diverse professions. You must do every possible best for the sake of the patient. You must be passionate about advocating those values and beliefs that are most important for clients.

“Again, You must be firm, tolerant, assertive, hardworking, altruistic and adaptable to a wide range of circumstances,” he said.

Speaking in the same vein, one of the parents, Ademola Owoyomi, confirmed the quality of graduates Bowen University is producing not only for the Nigerian economy but also for the global health sector market.

He described Bowen University as one of the best institutions in Nigeria that run a Bachelor of Nursing Science programme, while also stating that the university has established a student-friendly learning centre, where lecturers are like parents.

The overall best nursing graduating student of the year, Nurse Taiwo Owoyomi stated that the training that the university exposed them to could not be found in any of the public universities in the country.

According to her, the lecturers are very dedicated to grooming and nurturing the students into being members of the Nursing profession. The university offers a liberal, professional and spiritual education for nursing students.

“The university prepares us with adequate knowledge and skills to be registered for professional practice and to function in a wide range of clinical settings in the healthcare system. Bowen university is unique in character building and academic excellence education.”





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE