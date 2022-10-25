(BREAKING) Kemi Badenoch re-appointed as trade minister, gets equalities brief

British lawmaker Kemi Badenoch on Tuesday was re-appointed as trade minister and also given the role of equalities minister, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office said in a statement.

Badenoch, who earlier this year was a contender in a Conservative Party leadership contest to replace then Prime Minister Boris Johnson, backed Sunak in the most recent race to replace outgoing leader, Liz Truss.

(Reuters)

