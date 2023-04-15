Snatching of ballot boxes by thugs and missing results sheets characterised the conduct of the supplementary election for the Ogbaru federal constituency, Anambra state.

Thugs suspected to be working for one of the leading political parties in the State were believed to be behind the snatching of the ballot boxes at polling units 021 and 052, Okpoko V1 where the result sheets were suspected to have been hijacked by the agents of the ruling APGA in the state.

Mrs Cordelia Enwerem, a voter at polling unit 052, Okpoko Ward V1 complained INEC officials did not deploy voting materials in the area. When Nigerian Tribune arrived at the polling unit at about 12 noon, no INEC officials were sighted at the polling unit.

INEC officials cancelled the exercise at polling unit 019, Okpoko Ward 3 after thugs snatched the ballot box there immediately after voting ended and sorting of votes was about to commence.

Also, the polling unit located at Umueri town hall in Ward Okpoko Ward V1 was also invaded by thugs who made away with the ballot box.

Sorting of votes had commenced at polling unit 009, Okpoko Ward V before the Supervisory Polling Officer, SPO, came and stopped the exercise insisting that it should wait until the 2.30 pm official closing period for voting.

Thugs who later stormed the polling unit, made away with the ballot box shortly after Dr Obiogbolu and Okeoma arrived in the area.

Our reporter also gathered result sheet for polling unit 058, Okpoko Ward V1 was missing.

Meanwhile, the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the results of the election where the polls were conducted in the federal constituency during the main election of the February 25 presidential/ National Assembly elections as issued by the INEC showed that the candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene was leading, following by his All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, counterpart, Hon. Arinze Awogu while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and, incumbent representative of the federal constituency, Hon. Chukwuka Onyema placed third.

