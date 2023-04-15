Voter apathy marred Saturday’s supplementary election at the Port Harcourt Federal Constituency II in Rivers State, this is as stakeholders have commended security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC at the same exercise at the Khana/Gokana Constituency.

Turnout for the House of Representatives supplementary election in affected LGA Port Harcourt City, was not encouraging as very few voters came out to cast their ballots.

Up until noon, only a few voters were seen at many polling units in Port Harcourt Township even though election officials and materials arrived at the polling units early enough.

Some of the residents in the Port Harcourt Township said they were not aware of the supplementary election.

Also many of the opposition political parties, like All Progressives Congress (APC), did not participate in the election, as their candidate for the election Collins Ordu withdrew from the contest about 48 hours to the election day while some others withdrew due to lack of transparency by the election umpire and intimidation by supporters of the ruling party.

Meanwhile stakeholders, especially members of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party PDP have commended security agencies and INEC for ensuring hitch-free supplementary elections in Khana local government area.

The member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency and chairman, Host Communities, House of Representatives, Dumnamene Dekor, who expressed optimism about being re-elected, observed that even though some mischievous individuals had planned to disrupt the poll they could not have their way due to the commitment of security agencies to ensure a peaceful exercise.

He said: “Let me give thanks to God and also the security agencies who have been able to ensure that everything in place is very peaceful.

“All the cult groups, the gangs, who have been invited by some people didn’t have a place to operate.

“I also thank the good people of Sogho and Baana communities for their show of love. You can see everything was quite peaceful. ”

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for demonstrating exceptional performance, which was at variance of the February 25 and March 18, 2023, elections.





“Let me commend INEC. Sometimes, you begin to wonder if INEC is still INEC. I think this Electoral Act has rekindled the hope of the people because this is a fallout of previous elections.

“I strongly believe that by the grace of God, today, the will of the people will prevail.

He debunked the allegation of vote-buying and arrest of some members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Dekor added: “PDP is a political party. It is a family of brothers and sisters. PDP is not a force. It is not the police. Those are very spurious allegations. I would say very clearly that, if you’re a criminal, and you are found to be fomenting trouble, you are bound to be arrested.

“I am not aware of any arrest because I am not a police officer. And I have not also been briefed that anyone was arrested.”

Also speaking, chairman of Khana LGA, Thomas Bariere, lauded INEC for fulfilling its promise of conducting a transparent supplementary election in the area, after previous polls were cancelled.

He said: “INEC promised the people of Khana that they are going to conduct a free, fair and credible election. And truth be told, exactly what they have done.

“Recall that in previous elections, nothing took place in units four and seven due to some issues that have to do with insecurity and misconduct of some of the electorate.

“Having rescheduled the election by INEC, and having briefed security operatives properly, all sister security agencies were properly deployed and the process was very smooth.”

