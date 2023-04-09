Renowned rapper Drake has reportedly won an incredible $ 2.7 million after Israel Adesanya emerged victorious in his UFC 287 middleweight title bout against Alex Pereira.

Adesanya, a Nigerian-born New Zealander, reclaimed the 185lb title just five months after losing it to his long-standing adversary Pereira, who had previously defeated him twice in kickboxing.

It is understood that Drake had backed Adesanya to win in his previous fight against Pereira, which cost him a considerable sum of $ 1.6 million.

However, the Canadian artist was able to recoup his losses by placing two hefty bets on Adesanya in the rematch.

According to Mirror UK, Drake placed a $500,000 bet on Adesanya to win, which earned him a return of $885,000.

Additionally, he staked $400,000 on Adesanya to win by knockout, resulting in a massive return of $ 1.8 million.

In response to being asked about Drake’s significant bets, Adesanya, known as ‘Stylebender,’ had this to say:

“Shoutout to everyone that bet on me but you have to realise that when I step into the octagon I put my life on the line. That’s the biggest parlay you can ever do. I’m a betting man too, so shoutout to Drake. We are about to make another deal and get more money.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SPOTLIGHT: Agboola Joshua, the youngest certified cloud practitioner in Africa

Agboola Joshua is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joshfortech. At age 6, Joshua started…





Why we didn’t admit applicant with 326 JAMB score — UNILAG

The management of the University of Lagos(UNILAG) Akoka has debunked the claim by…

Why Chioma and I got married during our grieving moment —Davido

Nigerian music star, Davido, has revealed that he and his wife, Chioma, got married after losing their son, Ifeanyi in…

Datti: NBC slams N5m penalty on Channels Television hours after Tinubu’s petition

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has slammed a fine of N5 million on Channels Television for…

How PSG star Neymar lost €1 million to online gambling in one sitting

PSG star Neymar who is currently recovering from ankle surgery spent some of his time on Tuesday playing…

Interim govt: I’m seeing swearing-in holding despite electoral fraud – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has declared that there will be no interim government in…