Senator Ibrahim Bomai of All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner of Yobe South senatorial election.

Earlier, INEC had declared the Feb 25 election inconclusive following the cancellation of the Polling Unit 003 results in Manawaci in Fika Local Government Area leading rerun.

Dr Abatcha Melemi of the federal university Gashua who is the Returning Officer of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday in Patiskum said that Bomai scored 69,596 votes to defeat Mr Halilu Mazagane of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 68,885 votes.

According to him, ”Bomai Ibrahim Mohammed of the APC having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared as the winner and is returned elected”.

“Yerima Adamu of ADC scored 652 votes, while Jauro Ishaku of LP scored 471 votes”.

“Isa Musa NNPP scored 3,277 votesd while Maisambo Barde of YPP scored 448 votes”.

Speaking, Bomai said he was overwhelmed and filled with joy for the resilience and tenacity shown by the people of Yobe South in giving him a second mandate.

“This victory has further emboldened and made me more resolute in my commitment to bringing more people’s oriented projects and programmes.

“As well as completing the ones we started in improving the lives of the common man in Yobe South.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE