Balanced diet and poverty

I am a 35- year old poorly paid factory worker. I desire to eat a balanced diet because of the need to have a good health. Kindly let me know how I can achieve this despite my poor remuneration.
Dickson (by SMS)
When you talk of a balanced diet, one is referring to meals that have adequate proportions of Protein, Carbohydrates, Fats and Oils as well as Vitamins and other essential elements. Contrary to some beliefs, a balanced diet doesn’t have to be expensive. With your ‘poor remuneration’ you can always afford nutritious food items such as iced or dried fish, vegetables, melon (egusi), beans, gari, yams, palm oil, oranges among others. As long as these food items are properly prepared and taken fresh, you can be sure of the consumption of an affordable balanced diet.
