Army seeks sustained media cooperation to end insecurity

The Garrison Commander of 8 Division of Nigerian Army Sokoto, Brig. Gen. Ralph Nnebeife, has solicited sustained media partnership in the renewed efforts against security challenges in the country.

Nnebeife made the appeal during a familiarisation visit to him by the executive members of Sokoto State Correspondents Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), on Tuesday in Sokoto.

He said the army recognises and appreciates the role of the media in enhancing his operations and other activities.

“The media is indeed one of the lines of operations alternative to kinetic operations.

“That media non-kinetic line of operations is very essential that it could be harnessed to, among other things, increase public awareness and persuasions geared towards appealing to the conscience of the masses from which terrorists often draw their recruits and support.

“The masses are also often exposed to mischievous media messages and propaganda from terrorist groups which our media could effectively counter when well deployed.

“I am not a party to no comment on issues, I am always ready to facilitate clarifications, confirmations and passion dissemination of right information to the public.

“I, therefore, urge the media not to relent in that effort as the contemporary challenges facing our country requires military media cooperation of the highest standards.

“Consequently, I charge you all to continue to be our partners in this fight against insurgency by effectively deploying your professional skills and competencies in support of our operations and for the good of our beloved country,” Nnebeife said.

The Garrison Commander who urged the media to deny terrorists publicity stressed the need for constant interaction between the military and media for better understanding and synergy.

He said the needed synergy with media and other stakeholders was in line with the vision of the Nigerian Army, repositioned to professionally defeat all adversary in a joint environment.

According to him, Army also engages in series of sports and other social activities to ginger the morale of officers and men as well as rejuvenates cordial relationship between other law enforcement agencies and civil relations.

Responding on behalf of the journalists, Mr Habibu Harisu, lauded the commander for the interactive which he said would boost the existing relationship between the media and Army in general.

Harisu, who is the Chapel Chairman urged for such regular interaction and routine invitation of journalists as well as timely responding to their enquiries to facilitate their daily activities.

He assured the military of media support at all times in its efforts to restore peace and security in the area and country in general.

