FG to establish emerging technology centres across Nigeria

The Federal Government of Nigeria has revealed its plans to establish emerging technology centres across the country.

This was made known by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, on Tuesday, while presenting Keynote Address at the Digital Africa Annual Conference.

Pantami who addressed the conference virtually stated that this year’s theme; Building New Africa with AI and Blockchain come at a better time, considering the efforts of the government to boost emerging technologies in Nigeria.

“The seventh pillar of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) focuses exclusively on developing emerging technologies among the populace.

“One of the ways of achieving this has been through the establishment of the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR) and two virtual institutions currently building capacities in Artificial Intelligence, (AI) Blockchain technology, Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing, Robotics and various other related fields.

“The development of a National Policy on Emerging Technologies, as part of NDEPS, which will further support the establishment of Emerging Technology Centres in Nigeria is underway,” the Minister said.

Dr Pantami, who commended the Chairman of Digital Africa Dr Evans Woherem for his consistency, commitment and support for a Digital Nigeria also noted that Emerging Technologies have the potential for world domination and Nigeria aims to take advantage of its vast potential to become a leading nation in Africa.

