APC gubernatorial candidate vows to end youth restiveness in Niger

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Niger State for the 2023 general elections, Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago has said that he will collaborate with security operatives to patrol the state to ensure that lasting peace returns to the state.

The APC governorship candidate who is also a member representing Chanchaga Federal Constituency of the state at the House of Representatives, Abuja stated this at the just concluded strategic security meeting held at the Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference Center in Minna, where he added that security of lives and property of the citizens is a fundamental issue that should not be toyed with by government at all levels in the country.

Bago also said he is not a thug and will not tolerate thuggery and the breach of the public peace in his constituency and the state at large.

“I am saying it loud and clear that anyone caught disrupting the peace of our state and its people should be decisively dealt with according to the provisions of the law and I am prepared to support the security agencies to ensure that the menace of hooliganism and youth restiveness in Minna the state capital and its environs is permanently curbed on our streets.

“I have said it, I will personally join the police to patrol our streets to ensure the success of nipping in the bud this madness,” he further stated.

Bago added that the problem of youth restiveness in the city of Minna requires a proactive measure before it gets out of hand.