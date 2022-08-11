CAN denies endorsement of Gov Lalong as DG Campaign

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Plateau State Chapter has warned politicians to desist from using Christianity and CAN in particular to promote their political interests saying as a body it never endorses the appointment of Governor Simon Lalong as the Director General of Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organisation.

It also posited that the Christian Association of Nigeria Plateau State was not part of those that received the governor at the Yakubu Gowon Airport on arrival to the state after his appointment as the Director General of the campaign organisation.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, the State CAN chairman, Reverend Father Polycarp Lubo said the fact that the majority of those who received the governor at the airport were Christians did not translate that CAN as a body was represented adding that every Christian is a member of CAN.

“The governor is a member of CAN but the fact that 70 per cent of those that received him at the airport were Christians does not mean that we receive him as a body, they can be classified as Christian politicians. As the State CAN chairman, I was not there, my other executive members were not there as well, and I don’t know those who received him at the airport.

” His appointment has nothing to do with Christianity, Lalong was appointed simply because he is a party man. He was not given that appointment because he is a Christian or Catholic. We don’t have anything to do with that appointment, What power do I have to appoint him as the DG of a political campaign council? I am apolitical, I belong to no political party, the position was given to him by his party not CAN.

” So they should not bring us into it as if we lobby for him to be given that appointment, so what business do we have with his appointment, we are not bothered about that. Does CAN belong to APC?”, he asked

“Those engaging in name-dropping are looking for cheap popularity, they are looking for approval of the Christians, this name-dropping must stop. Yes, we pray for him like any other leader but we know nothing about his appointment and did not endorse the appointment.

“Members of CAN belong to different political parties, they should not drag the name of CAN into the mud. If you are a Christian, stick to your party and its manifestos, and stop using religion or the name of CAN for cheap political gain” he advised.

He, therefore, advised the political class to always play by the rule of the game and run an issues-based campaign instead of mangling one another.

Said he: “The governor is my friend, there is no doubt about that, he is my brother, we eat at the same table with him, we take communion together. So I cannot turn my back against him, I will pray for him wherever he found himself.”

