August 11 celebrity birthdays: Chris Hemsworth, Ayo Adesanya, Hulk Hogan celebrate today

Today is another day to celebrate some famous people around the world who have birthdays today.

Chris Hemsworth

Christopher Hemsworth (born 11 August 1983) is an Australian actor.

He rose to prominence playing Kim Hyde in the Australian television series Home and Away (2004–2007) before beginning a film career in Hollywood. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) he started playing Thor with the 2011 film of the same name and most recently reprised the role in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), which established him among the world’s highest-paid actors. He has starred in movies like Star Trek, Snow White and the Huntsman, Men in Black: International, Extraction, and Ghostbusters .

Hulk Hogan

Terry Eugene Bollea (born August 11, 1953), better known by his ring name Hulk Hogan, is an American retired professional wrestler. He is widely regarded as the most recognized wrestling star worldwide and the most popular wrestler of the 1980s. He began his professional wrestling career in 1977. He also was involved in some movies like beginning with his 1982 cameo role in Rocky III.

Queen Nwokoye

Queen Nwokoye (born August 11, 1982) is a Nigerian actress. She is best known for starring as the lead character in a 2014 film titled Chetanna which earned her a “Best Actress” nomination at the 11th Africa Movie Academy Awards.

Ayo Adesanya

Ayo Adesanya (born 11 August 1969) is a veteran Nigerian film actress, director and producer. Ayo Adesanya appears in both Yoruba and English-language films. She began her career in professional acting career in 1986 and made her first appearance on television on soap opera titled Palace.

Alyson Rae Stoner

Born August 11, 1993 is an American actress, singer, and dancer. Her film roles include Cheaper by the Dozen, Cheaper by the Dozen 2, and the Step Up franchise. Her television roles include serving as the host of Disney Channel’s Mike’s Super Short Show, playing Max in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, and portraying Caitlyn in Camp Rock (2008) and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

Viola Davis (born August 11, 1965) is an American actress and producer.

She has won various accolades, including an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and two Tony Awards, she is the only African-American to achieve the Triple Crown of Acting. Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2012 and 2017, and in 2020, The New York Times ranked her ninth on its list of the greatest actors of the 21st century.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE