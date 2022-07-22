AON condemns attack on Dana Air by aggrieved passengers

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), which is the umbrella body of all airline companies operating in Nigeria, has said that henceforth, aggrieved passengers who destroy airline property or assault airline staff, will be arrested and prosecuted.

It also said that such passengers risk being blacklisted and banned from being carried by members of the group.

The operator’s latest outburst came on the heels of the recent attack unleashed on the property of Dana Air by passengers whose scheduled flights were affected by the grounding of the airline for operational audit.

The aggrieved passengers had on July 21, 2022, physically descended on and damaged, the company’s property at the domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, over the unexpected and unintended cancellation of their flight in what is now a force majure.

In a statement issued by the operators to condemn the attack, the group declared that such legal action they may take against any passenger who henceforth attacks any airline staff may come by way of criminal action or civil suit.

The AON while insisting that air transport users who have issues with any operator have legally sanctioned avenues to seek redress, however, maintained that destroying airline property and assaulting staff of any Airline Company Constitute criminal breaches and are not part of avenues sanctioned by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Federal Competitions and Consumer Protection Council (FCCPA).

The statement signed by the spokesman of the AON, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, and titled AON Condemns Attack on Dana Air Property reads: “The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) condemns, in very strong terms, the attack on the property of Dana Air by passengers whose scheduled flights were affected by the grounding of the airline for operational audit.

“Dana Air is currently undergoing an operational audit as ordered by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). We understand that Dana Air, as a responsible member of this association, had activated its feedback mechanism to inform passengers of the development and the cancellation of their flights.





“However, it is uncivilized for passengers to take laws into their hands by destroying Dana Air property when there are approved mechanisms for redress. As an association, AON will no longer watch passengers destroy the property of its affiliate members without adequate response.

“Henceforth, AON shall activate all available legal avenues to ensure that passengers caught destroying property of her members are brought to book and made to pay for such destructions.”

While reminding consumers of the services of her members that no law permits the destruction of company property, and, or, physical assault on Airline staff, as redress, the operators added: “We make bold to say that such actions will be pursued from both criminal and civil law perspectives and may also include blacklisting and travel ban on member airlines.