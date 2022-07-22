30 passengers die in Kaduna road accident 

No fewer than 30 passengers were burnt to ashes, while 12 others sustained serious injuries from a ghastly accident involving three vehicles at Tashan Musa along the Zaria-Kano expressway in the Kudan local government area of Kaduna State.

Eyewitnesses remarked that the accident occurred when two of the affected vehicles collided and immediately went into flames.

It was gathered that the driver of the third vehicle saloon golf lost control and rammed into the buses.

Source further revealed that “Even the plate numbers of the vehicles burnt beyond recognition.”

“We saw most of the passengers burn to ashes. We could count around 30 burnt corpses. We were helpless. Only twelve of the passengers who sustained injuries were rescued and were rushed to Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital Shika.

The Head of Public Enlightenment, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Zaria unit, Malam Idris who confirmed the number of those who died said the accident occurred on Thursday afternoon at about 3.30 pm.

He attributed the cause of the accident to overspeeding and wrong overtaking, which he said, is always responsible for the fatal accident on Nigeria’s major roads. He also added that normalcy had returned to the busy road after the evacuation of survivors from the scene of the accident.

