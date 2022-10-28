Anxiety persists over terror alert

THE terror alert released by the United States government and the United Kingdom (UK), asking their citizens against travelling to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has continued to heighten tension in the country.

On Wednesday, the Federal Government had downplayed the threat, saying that the country is safe, but the UK embassy on Wednesday and Thursday warned its citizens against travelling to Abuja.

To prevent casualty on its side, the United States activated evacuation of its staff and citizens. In an updated travel advice posted on its website on Wednesday, which remained current on Thursday, the UK government told the British nationals by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), to avoid travelling to Abuja.

The advice read: “The FCDO now advises against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory, including the city of Abuja.

“The updated advice outlines that there is an increased threat of terrorist attack in Abuja. British nationals are advised to stay alert, avoid non-essential travel within the city and follow the local news and the advice of security authorities.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

It added that the travel advice would be reviewed constantly to reflect the current situation in Abuja and the country.

The advice, however, noted that the British High Commission remained open for essential services.





Acting in response to the terror alert, the popular Jabi Lake Mall on Thursday shut down operations till further notice. The company disclosed this via its Instagram page, jabilakemallnigeria, stating that it was forced to take the decision because of the safety of its members of staff and customers.

The company wrote: “To all our valued shoppers, Jabi Lake Mall will be closed today, Thursday, October 27, 2022. This decision has been taken in the overall interest of the safety of all staff and customers of the mall.

“The centre’s management is committed to minimising any disruptions. However, the safety of our staff and shoppers remains our highest priority. Management is constantly reviewing the security situation in consultation with relevant security authorities and will inform you when the mall will be re-opened.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope to provide you with quality shopping experience soon.”