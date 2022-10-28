Oke Ogun celebrates CJN Ariwoola, organises special prayers

People in 10 local government area of Oke Ogun converged at Queen’s Event centre, Oja Agbe, Iseyin on Friday to celebrate one of their illustrious sons who has been appointed Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

Disclosing the purpose of the reception organised in honour of Justice Ariwoola who was favoured by God to have reached the pinnacle of his career in the Nigeria Judiciary System, the president, Oke Ogun Development Consultative Forum and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Ahmed Raji said the obas, chiefs, technocrats, religious bodies, traders and market men and women all came together to appreciate God, pray for the CJN and charged the people never to forget him in their prayers in order to succeed in the tasks ahead as CJN.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

In his lecture delivered on behalf of Chief Imam of Iseyinland, Sheikh Abdulakeem Olajori, Khalifa Isiaq Adewale Mogaji lamented that judges who are righteous and fear their God while discharging their duties shall enjoy the favour of God on earth and also make heaven on the day of accountability.

While charging Justice Ariwoola and his team who were all physically present at the event to use their timely privilege to serve in their various capacities as Justices of the Supreme Court, Imam Olajori reiterated “Justice who is righteous will end up in paradise”.

Appreciating God and good people of Oke Ogun particularly his home town, Iseyin for showing him much love that resulted in putting up such an appreciative event in his honour, the CJN said that his people saw his appointment as their pride and glory.

He enjoined the generality of people in Oke Ogun to give the education of their children and wards the deserved attention and priority so that the area can continue to produce figures that be impactful not only to themselves but also their parents, communities and the country at large.

While hinting that it appeared to him like a dream that he eventually became CJN, Justice Ariwoola said his native intelligence and impactful moral values gotten from his parents and elderly ones in Iseyin and Oke Ogun at large all played roles in his attainment as chief justice of Nigeria.





Prominent among the dignitaries that graced the occasion were: Justice John Okoro, Justice Amina Adamu, Justice Humuani, Justice Muhammad Garba, Justice Ellen Morenikeji Ogunwumiju, Justice Adamu Jawo, Justice Tijani Abubakar and Justice Abu Aboki.