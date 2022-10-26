Court awards Kanu N500 million over fundamental human rights suit

The Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia early Wednesday awarded the sum of N500 million in favour of the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu over the violation of his fundamental human rights by the Federal Government and its agents.

Reading the judgement, the presiding Judge, Hon. Justice Evelyn Anyadike said the applicant showed enough evidence of his travails in the hands of the Federal Government and its agencies, including the attack on his home in Isiama Afaraukwu in Umuahia, extradition from Kenya without due procedures, inhuman treatment by government agencies at Nairobi Kenya and in Abuja DSS detention cell and verbal abuse among others.

“These amount to inhuman treatment and in violation of his fundamental rights. The applicant is therefore entitled to damages.

“The issue is based on the manner of arrest, detention for eight days without access to law court, and abuses.

“These have exposed the Applicant to global ridicule.”

She, therefore, awarded as damages, the sum of N500 million against the respondents; the Federal Government, the Attorney General of the Federation, and the Federal Ministry of Justice.

However, there was no representation of the respondents.

In his reaction after the judgment, the lead counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, Alloy Ejimakor expressed his satisfaction with the judgment, adding that the essence of the suit is not the damages, but the establishment that Kanu was wrongly treated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Court Nullifies APC Primaries In Rivers

The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt presided over by Justice E. A Obile has nullified all the primary elections conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State over the unlawful exclusion of some members…

Is That Extreme Mood Swing Sign Of Disorder?

Women are prone to mood swings because of the activities of some hormones produced in their system at specific periods; ovulation, menstruation, pregnancy or when they suffer hormonal imbalance due to effects of some body functions…