Oyetola, Makinde flag off 91km Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan road

Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola and his Oyo State Counterpart, Seyi Makinde on Thursday flagged off the 91km Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan (Iwo Road Interchange) project awarded to Messrs Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Limited at a contract sum of N11,309,932,939 with Oyetola expressing optimism that the administration would be the one to commission the road by the time it is completed.

The governor who made the remark at the programme in Osogbo however appealed to people of the state to continue to pay their taxes regularly so as to enable the state get more revenue to further grow and develop the state, especially in the area of durable infrastructure.

He then urged the road users within and outside Osun and Oyo States to make judicious use of the road by desisting from any act capable of undermining its desired purpose.

“I also appeal to all the citizens of Osun to be mindful of acts that can provoke flooding in the state. We should avoid indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the drainages and on our waterways. Let us collectively protect our environment and infrastructure for our collective good.”

Also speaking at the event, Makinde said: “We will be talking about the revolution happening in the south west of Nigeria but ably led by my brother Gov Oyetola. Revolution always bring to birth a new order, new way of doing things. This revolution has led us to change the former way of doing things. In the past, every state do its own business and operate in their own little corners. But with this new way of doing things, we are pursuing collaborations with our sister states.”

“When we just came in, we started on this path with one of the biggest collaborations in the history of the south west of Nigeria. We all came together and decided on creating the Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Amotekun corps.”

“This happened because we put our people first, also about two years ago, we celebrated another win that resulted from this revolution, my brother, our host Gov Oyetola was a big part of the history because we were watching our children wasting away at home at Lautech because of ego.”





“When we came in, I called him and we held meetings and we decided to put ego aside and look at the interest of our people. To the glory of God, we solved the problem. I am saying it without mincing words, if it were to be a PDP governor in Osun State we couldn’t have done any better.”

Earlier, Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi asked of the boundaries between the two states, saying we cannot fight, we are from the same lineage. The issue of border between Oyo and Osun is before the National Boundary Commission and anything they conclude on, we are one.”

The monarch who appreciated the two governors for their efforts in making sure that the project comes to reality, prayed to God to always increase them in all endeavors.

The royal father argued that with the reconstruction of the road, there would be easy passage of road users from one place to the other for commercial activities that would boost economy of the two states while others like traveler would move freely without being hindered.

“The two governors today have written history because no two governors have ever done this before. They’ve written two histories – the Lautech issue and this road which concerns the masses. They put politics aside.

“Thank you very much, Governor Makinde, you’re a governor of the masses and not just of the rich. Thank you Governor Oyetola for all that you have done, you have made us know that there are governors who can be servant of the people.

“This road has a long and great history. A month after I got on the throne, I was resuming work on this road for three months, patching the road with cement all the way to Ibadan, Osogbo. I worked alongside with some other kings.

“Embarking on the project by the governors of the two states would further strengthen and cement the already mutual relationship between them,” he submitted.

Speaking on the specifications and socioeconomic benefits of the road to the people of Osun, the State Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engr. Remi Omowaye said residents of Osun most importantly, motorists stand to gain a lot from the project.

Omowaye who commended the two state governments for their swift response and collaboration resorting in the successful flag off of the road construction assured that Osun would do everything to meet up with the specifications by deploying necessary mechanisms to achieve the set objective.

Also, Oyo State Commissioner for Public Works and Transport, Prof. Daud Sangodoyin, said the state decided to embark on the reconstruction of the road, having been convinced on the socio-economic benefits the people of the state stand to gain.

According to him, the 35.6km section of the road belonging to Oyo State when completed would go a long way to stimulate the economy of the two states, enhance regional integration, strengthen security collaboration and as well boost socio-economic activities and agribusiness.

The contractor handling the project and Managing Director, Peculiar Ultimate Concerns, Engr. Olanrewaju Adeleke, promised to deliver quality jobs in record time.

In his own speech, Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Mashood Lekan Balogun represented by High Chief Edi Oyewole said, I want to pray for the two governors, they deserve our prayers.”

“They will continually move forward, they will not be slaves. What we’re here for is to pray for our two governors. I really appreciate our governors.

“I thank God that we are able to witness this today as this has never happened before. Let no one destroy it or distort its progression,” he added.