Alleged arbitrary arrests: Group seeks Yahaya Bello’s intervention
The spokesman of the group, Mallam Abdullahi Ishaq Abdulmalik, made the appeal in Lokoja while reacting to the recent arrest of Abubakar Otuhuo Momoh, the acting proprietor of Jama’atul Muslimeen Academy, Eika Ohizenyi; Idris Abdulmalik, a trainee nurse apprentice; Aliyu Yusuf, an SS2 student and Ishaq Awwal also an SS2 student.
He lamented that the whereabouts of the people arrested are still not known to the community, noting that they were picked from their various houses at Eika Ohizenyi on the 1st of August, 2022 around 3:30 am.
He stated that a similar arbitrary arrest was made a few days before the Eid-el-Kabir festival where Sadiq AbdulRahim and Musa AbdulWahhab were arrested from their homes, but regained freedom two days after Sallah through the concerted effort of Okehi local government chairman, Hon. Abdulrahim Ohiare and other kind-hearted individuals in the community.
“We are passionately appealing to His Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Bello the Executive Governor of Kogi State to look into this issue as people are unduly subjected to torture for no reason.
“The Muslim ummah in this community are known for being peaceful and law-abiding in addition to rendering educational and humanitarian services to the orphans, widows and the less privileged.
“The whole Eika Ohizenyi community is now thrown into perpetual fear. However there are rumours that arrests are done as a response to terrorist attacks, but the Chairman and others have publicly declared the innocence of the Muslim ummah.
“The two victims of the arbitrary arrest but released said they were never investigated in any way like that. Rather, they were blindfolded, immobilized with ropes, tortured and starved.
“They could not even answer the call of nature except on their bodies. This is humiliation and oppression. How do we get out of this? May Almighty God helps our Governor as he intervenes to right the wrong of those arresting us without cause,” he appealed.
