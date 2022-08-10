Obasanjo backs diaspora voting, urges NASS on constitution amendment

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has thrown his weight behind diaspora voting in Nigeria, stressing that he sees no reason why the National Assembly cannot amend the relevant laws to make it possible for Nigerians in Diaspora to Vote.

The Former President was speaking when he was paid a courtesy visit by the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission,(NIDCOM), Hon Dr Abike Dabiri-Erewa, and some staff of the Commission, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State Capital.

The Chairman/CEO (NIDCOM), Hon Dr Abike Dabiri-Erewa, thanked President Obasanjo for his initiative to get Nigerians to coordinate their activities under a Non-Governmental Organisation, (NGO), Nigerians in Diaspora Organisations, (NIDO) over twenty years ago.

Dr Abike Dabiri-Erewa also intimated President Obasanjo of some of the achievements of NiDCOM since its establishment, through the harnessing of the potential of Nigerians in Diaspora for growth and national development.

This engagement process has led to investment by Nigerians in the Diaspora in critical sectors of the economy such as health, agriculture, hospitality and tourism, housing, among others.

The NIDCOM Boss added that the Commission has also launched a Diaspora Data Mapping Portal for demographic and strategic development.

