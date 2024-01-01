An advocacy group, Grassroots Engagement for Good Governance (GRENFGG), has said Governor Rotimi Akeredolu will never be forgotten, for his legacies and impacts can be seen and felt across the state and the country.

The group, which stated this in a statement signed by its convener, Adeolu Charles Iwakun, described Akeredolu as a sincere, courageous, selfless, and patriotic leader who championed the development of the people of the state and country.

Iwakun commiserated with the governor of the state, Lucky Ayedatiwa, urging him to build on the legacies of the late governor, saying his Akeredolu will continue to reverberate in his invaluable contributions to the socio-economic and infrastructural development of the state.

The statement read: “As we begin a new year, on behalf of the governing board and members of Grassroots Engagement for Good Governance (GRENFGG), I extend my heartfelt wishes to you all. I pray for the prosperity, unity, and progress of Ondo State and Nigeria at large.

“I condole with the good people of Ondo State, specifically the new governor, His Excellency, Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa, on the loss of your former principal, Rotimi Akeredolu. I pray God grants you the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“I understand that your ascension into this exalted office comes with challenges and a huge responsibility.

Your leadership presents an opportunity to prioritise the welfare of the Ondo State masses, and more importantly, those at the grass-roots level.

“We implore you to adopt policies and schemes that will uplift and empower the people, with a keen focus on the youth, agriculture, and education sectors.

” Your commitment to carrying everybody along, including the youths and those at the grassroots, will be pivotal in fostering sustainable development in Ondo State.”

“Furthermore, your invaluable support in realising the dream of the approved Ondo Seaport, particularly given your heritage in the riverine Ondo South, would significantly contribute to economic growth and job creation in Ondo State.

“In the same vein, our wishes extend to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We acknowledge his efforts in steering the nation, but we implore him to intensify efforts towards people-centric policies, focusing on welfare and innovative measures aimed at alleviating poverty and economic hardships faced by Nigerians.

“We urge both leaders to implement monitoring schemes and ensure the effective execution of poverty alleviation programmes, ensuring they reach the grassroots level, where they are most needed.

“May this new year mark the beginning of positive transformations and sustainable progress for our dear nation and Ondo State as we pray for strength to bridge the gap between the government and the governed.

Happy New Year, filled with hope, unity, and the collective pursuit of a better future for Nigeria and Ondo State.”

