The General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Worldwide, Dr Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, has described the New Year 2024 as a hydra-headed year with plenty of things to rejoice about and plenty to worry about.

In his New Year message during the end-of-year cross-over service into the New Year, Olukoya noted that 2023 was running a race and handed over the baton to 2024.

“All the events of 2023 will dovetail into 2024, and if you can survive 2023, you will survive 2023,” he assured.

He gave the watchword for MFM as “Year of Open Doors and Divine Speed’, which he picked from Revelations 3:7 – 8 and Genesis 24:12.

According to the notable cleric, 2024 is a troublesome year, but not as bad as 2023, as he told Christians to better increase their prayer fire in the New Year.

“If you reduce the temperature of your prayer fire, you lose it. You should get your spiritual life on serious fire.

Do an overkill with your prayers,” the clergy admonished.

Olukoya warned Nigerians not to do trial and error in their activities but rather to ask God for directions this year.

He stressed that high-level tension will increase mental troubles, warning that lukewarm Christianity is dangerous.

He warned that “many ungodly kings shall receive slaps from angels.”

The man of God gave what he called a 21-point fortification key to the worshippers, including that they should never speak or think negatively about themselves, to be God-pleasers and not people-pleasers, and not compare themselves to others.

Charging them to develop and covet spiritual gifts by praying to see visions, the general overseer urged the worshippers to serve God with all their might, strive for excellence, be heavenly conscious, reject discouragement, like David, and be spiritually watchful.

“We must increase our prayer and fasting temperature; live a life of uncompromising holiness; possess the spirit of the fighter; and we must be addicted to the Word of God; make a decision to speak the truth always,” he said.

Olukoya advised the congregation to develop a healthy and spiritual family life and not turn to what they left behind.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Primate Ayodele releases 91-page prophecy for 2024

The leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has released his prophecies for 2024 as it is…

NIMC issues new guidelines for date of birth modification

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has issued new guidelines for the modification of…

Sen Natasha spreads Christmas cheer with generous palliatives in Kogi Central

In commemoration of Christmas and New Year celebrations, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central), has put smiles on…

Five Nigerian musicians who had the biggest hit songs in 2023

Nigeria’s music industry had a remarkable year, with talented singers and hit songs making…

History will judge me, I gave Nigeria my best as ‘president,’ IBB declares

Former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) has said history will judge him as leader of the country for…

Anthony Joshua beats Otto Wallin in five rounds

Anthony Joshua delivered one of his best displays in recent memory with an impressive stoppage of Otto Wallin in…