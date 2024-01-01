Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has declared himself as the winner of the crisis rocking the state.

He said those behind the crisis wanted him out of office and since he is still in charge, he is the winner while those against him have failed.

Recall that the governor has been having a running battle with the camp of his predecessor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The situation led to the factionalisation of the state House of Assembly with members loyal to Wike filing impeachment notice against the governor.

The lawmakers later defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress with members loyal to Fubara declaring their seats vacant.

President Bola Tinubu later intervened in the matter leading to the withdrawal of the impeachment notice against the governor among other resolutions.

But speaking at the crossover church service at St Paul’s Archdeaconry Parish in Opobo Town in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, the governor said he won the battle since he remains the governor.

Addressing the congregation, Fubara said, “I want to urge every one of us here, don’t be frightened. What they want is this red biro, but it is still with me, they have failed.

“You are the winner, we are the winners because we are still signing with the red biro, and so long as we are signing with the red biro, development will continue in Rivers State.

“2024 will witness unprecedented heights in our state, the only thing we are asking from every one of you is your support, prayers, also belief in every decision that we take. We are not going to throw any of you under the bus.”



