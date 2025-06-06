Aiyedatiwa constitutes OSOPADEC board

The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Friday approved the appointment of the Chairman and members of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC).

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, who announced that Prince Biyi Poroye has been appointed as the Chairman of OSOPADEC.

Other appointments to the board include Malam Marlon Ogbaro as Executive Director, Finance, and Dr Olujimi Kufo as Executive Director, Projects.

The part-time, non-executive members appointed are:

Mr Ola Judah

Engr Raphael Adegboye

Mrs Ronke Benjamin Efurubu

Mr Adeyemi Abiye, Esq.

Hon. Bayo Anifowose

Mr Lawrence Tibiebi Steven

Hon. Aderonke Oladun – Representative, South Senatorial District

Mrs Grace Abebi Aruwajoye – Representative, North Senatorial District

Mr Dele Adenuoye – Representative, Central Senatorial District

Governor Aiyedatiwa urged the newly appointed board members to build on the existing foundation of the commission and work in alignment with the OUR EASE agenda for the benefit of the people within the mandate area.

TRIBUNEONLINE