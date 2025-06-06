Delta govt approves more road projects

Delta State Government has approved for construction and rehabilitation series of multi-billion naira road projects.

Addressing newsmen after the State Executive Council meeting, the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, disclosed that the council also approved the release of N6.7 billion as the state’s counterpart funding to access the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) grant for educational development.

Aniagwu flanked by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, listed the approved projects as including the reconstruction of failed sections of the Uzere–Asaba-Ase Road, Aboh–Akarai concrete road with a 100m bridge across the Okiri River in Ndokwa East, Eku–Osubi Road, Okpanam–Ugbolu Road.

“For the sake of fluctuations, we have reviewed upwards some contracts awarded during the last administration. These include the Ejeme-Aniogor–Obidugbo–Ekuku-Agbor Road Phase 1, Ajuebor and Uwaezueka Streets in Boji-Boji Owa, Amai–Aragba Road with 40 percent mobilisation, and Idheze Internal Roads Phases 1 and 2.

“Others approved are the Ovrode–Aradhe Road Phase 1, Amaka/Ogodogo/Ivu Access Road in Okpolo-Enhwe, Atuma-Iga Internal Roads, the construction of Arho Road by Heroes of Faith, Ughelli, and the repudiation and re-award of Imohwe Street, Ekiugbo, to connect Oteri and Iwremaro Town Phase 1. Also approved is the rehabilitation/asphalt overlay of Olu Palace Road/Ugbori/Ekurede-Itsekiri Road, and the construction of Orugboh Roads in Warri South.

“Additional approvals include the rehabilitation/asphalt overlay of the Ekpan/Oviorie/Ovu-Inland/Okpara-Inland/Isiokolo/Kokori Road in Ethiope East LGA, the Bulu-Angiama Road in Patani LGA, Overflow Avenue in Amukpe, Torugbene Internal Roads, and an upward review of the new tankers’ park at Niger Cat, Ekpan. Also approved are the Mereje–Ekokor–Erogbo Road Phase 1, the construction of the Delta State House of Assembly’s Cooperative Estate Road, Okpanam, and Chief Wellington Oyibo Community Road in Mosogar.”

Speaking further, he said; “Exco also approved the supply and installation of workshop tools and equipment at Omadino Technical College and Model Technical College, Oghara-Efe; the construction of an administrative block, hostels, dining and kitchen, mechanical and welding workshops at the new Model Technical College, Akugbene; a review of the contract sum for the new Model Technical College, Irri; the construction of a 12-terrace building at the Permanent Secretaries’ Quarters, Asaba; and the concessioning of the Issele-Uku Garment Facility/Skill Acquisition Centre.

“The council approved the extension of electricity supply and installation of six transformers at Orugbo, Ode-Itsekiri, Ajigba, Inorin, Usele, and Ugbodede communities, all in Warri South Local Government Area.

“We also approved the appointment of several traditional rulers, including Obi Michael Ogochukwu Osemedua Isichei as the Obi of Ubulu-Okiti; HRM Obi Cletus Nkeakam Ochei as the Obi of Ukwu-Oba Kingdom; HRM Okorocha Emoghene Osuokpa I as the 39th Okpara-Uku of Orogun Kingdom; HRM Obi Ikechukwu Chukwuemeka Ugboma as the Obi of Issele-Azagba Kingdom; HRM Patrick Okpomor Agre as the Ovie of Igbide Kingdom; and HRM Michael Avwerotakpo Eyareya (Eyareya II) as the Orovworere of Effurun-Otor Kingdom.”

Aniagwu added that Governor Oborevwori has directed the Ministries of Primary and Secondary Education to carry out investigations into the buildings and furniture needed to improve the primary and secondary education sectors in the state.

