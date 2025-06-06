Eid-el-Kabir: Tinubu’s aide, NYSC DG rejoice with Muslim students, Corps members

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Student Engagement, Hon. Sunday Asefon, and Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu have congratulated Muslim and their families on the occasion of the 2025 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

In a statement, Asefon recognized the resilience of Nigerian students across various campuses in the country.

He urged all students to remain committed to the administration of President Bola Tinubu while pursuing their academic studies with renewed strength and vigor, holding onto the hope for a brighter future.

“On behalf of Mr. President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, I celebrate with you on this special and joyous occasion of Eid al-Adh. I extend my warmest greetings and heartfelt wishes to all Muslim students and their families across the nation.

“As we celebrate this sacred day marked by faith, sacrifice, and compassion, may it bring peace to your hearts, unity to our campuses, and renewed strength in your academic and personal pursuits.

“Your dedication, resilience, and values continue to inspire hope for a brighter future. May this Eid bring joy, blessings, and fulfillment to you and your loved ones,” Asefon stated.

The NYSC DG urged the Corps members to use the occasion to reflect on the true significance of the festival, which embodies selflessness, compassion, and the willingness to make sacrifices for peace and the overall development of society.

“In view of this, I further urge you to use the occasion of this year’s celebration to re-commit yourselves to the teachings of the Holy Prophet and strive to emulate his unwavering faith, obedience and dedication to the service of God and humanity, starting with your selfless service to the NYSC and your various host communities.

“I wish you all joyous celebrations,” he stated in his message to the Corps members.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE