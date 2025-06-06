Eid-al-Adha: IGP felicitates Muslim ummah, calls for peaceful celebration

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has extended warm felicitations to the Muslim Ummah across the country on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, the IGP acknowledged the spiritual significance of the season and urged all Nigerians to uphold the virtues of tolerance, compassion, and emulation of the righteous ways of past prophets, as encouraged in Islam. He noted that these values can promote peaceful coexistence and national unity.

The statement further revealed that the Police Chief has directed increased security deployments nationwide to ensure a peaceful celebration.

“Commissioners of Police (CPs), Tactical Commanders, and their supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) have been instructed to enhance security at Eid prayer grounds, recreational centres, and other public spaces. Officers are also to conduct intelligence-led patrols, surveillance operations, and strategic stop-and-search duties to forestall any security threats during the festive period,” it read.

The IGP also urged Nigerians to remain law-abiding and to celebrate in an atmosphere of peace and brotherhood, noting that the month of Dhul-Hijjah is a time for reflection, gratitude to the Almighty, and generosity towards the needy in society.

Furthermore, the IGP called on members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest security agency, emphasising that the maintenance of law and order is a collective responsibility.

The Inspector-General reiterated the unwavering commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to upholding public safety, fostering unity, and maintaining law and order across the country.

He wished all Muslim faithful a joyous and peaceful Eid-al-Adha celebration, encouraging them to reflect on the values of patience, kindness, and national cohesion as Nigeria continues to strive for peace and progress.

