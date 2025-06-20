Police AIG meets stakeholders over Delta ward delineation

In a bid to avert a potential breakdown of law and order stemming from the halted ward delineation exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Warri, Delta, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 5 Headquarters, Benin City, AIG Salman-Dogo Garba, has convened a high-level security meeting with key stakeholders from Warri and its environs.

The meeting, held at the AIG’s office in Benin on Thursday, was convened at the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, PhD, to foster peace, security, and dialogue amidst rising tensions among the Ijaw, Itsekiri and Urhobo ethnic nationalities in Warri over Delta ward delineation.

Present at the meeting were Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, the Area Commander Warri, the Chairmen of Warri South, Warri South-West, and Warri North local government areas, as well as representatives of Gbaramatu Kingdom, the Palace of the Olu of Warri, Isaba Kingdom, Itsekiri ethnic group, Okere-Urhobo Kingdom, Ogbe-Ijoh Kingdom and Agbarha Kingdom, among other dignitaries.

Speaking at the meeting, CP Abaniwonda acknowledged the tensions that have arisen from the delineation exercise and said he had called for the intervention of the AIG to prevent escalation and maintain order.

In his remarks, AIG Garba emphasised that there must be no repeat of the 2003/2004 crisis in Warri and underscored the need for unity and restraint among the ethnic groups.

“The Ijaws, Itsekiris and Urhobos are one people,” the AIG stated, warning against inciting and inflammatory statements, particularly on social media.

“When a life is lost, no one can bring it back. Let us guide our youths and act responsibly,” he urged.

All representatives at the meeting expressed their commitment to peace and condemned any form of violence.

They collectively agreed that the INEC delineation process is still in draft form and urged all concerned groups to submit their observations and complaints through the appropriate channels, as advised by INEC.

The AIG issued a stern warning that any further breakdown of law and order would not be tolerated.

He also cautioned against social media campaigns and ethnic name-calling, especially the use of derogatory terms such as “customary tenants,” stressing that anyone found engaging in such conduct would face arrest and prosecution.

In a united front, all parties present pledged to restore calm, control their youths, and work together to preserve peace in Warri.

They affirmed that economic progress in the area could only thrive in an atmosphere of harmony and mutual respect.

According to SP Tijani Momoh, Police Public Relations Officer, Zone 5 Headquarters, Benin City, in a statement, the meeting concluded with a shared commitment to fostering lasting peace, security, and prosperity in Warri and the wider Delta region.