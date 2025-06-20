Kaduna now beacon of unity, progress in North — Gov Sani’s aide

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to the Governor of Kaduna State, Hon. Victor Mathew Bobai, has described Governor Uba Sani as a divinely inspired leader whose humility, vision, and dedication to peace and development have repositioned Kaduna as a beacon of unity and progress in Northern Nigeria.

Bobai made this known in Kaduna while addressing journalists during the commissioning of legacy projects executed by Governor Uba Sani’s administration and inaugurated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The governor’s aide noted that the overwhelming turnout and participation by citizens from diverse sectors of society were clear indicators of Governor Sani’s growing acceptance across party lines.

He observed that “civil servants, students, religious and traditional leaders, and development partners all gathered in solidarity at the occasion.”

He further explained that the event in Kaduna was more than just a state affair, describing it as a national testimony to the transformation taking place under Governor Uba Sani’s leadership.

According to him, President Tinubu witnessed firsthand that Kaduna has evolved from a state once marked by tension into one now driven by productivity and peace. He attributed the transformation to Governor Sani’s sincerity, compassion, and competence.

Bobai dismissed claims by political opponents who, in his words, seek to distort the reality on the ground. He stated that despite such efforts, the people of Kaduna understand the truth and continue to stand firmly behind the administration because of its inclusive governance approach.

Citing a biblical reference, he said, “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice.” He affirmed that Kaduna is currently rejoicing under Governor Uba Sani’s leadership.

Bobai emphasized that Governor Sani is a leader who values results over rhetoric, describing him as someone who constantly reminds his team that while progress is being made, there is always room for improvement.

He revealed that the governor frequently urges his aides to remain focused and committed to fulfilling campaign promises.

According to Bobai, Kaduna residents will not forget the transformational strides being witnessed under Governor Sani. He highlighted achievements such as the recovery of over 500,000 hectares of farmland, the reopening of previously shut schools and markets, the financial inclusion of 2.5 million unbanked citizens, and massive investments in critical sectors such as roads, education, and healthcare.

