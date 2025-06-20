Reps kick off constitution review zonal public hearings next month — Kalu

Chairman, House of Representatives’ Constitution Review Committee on Constitution Review, Hon. Benjamin Kalu on Friday disclosed plans to kickoff the Zonal public hearings across the six geopolitical zones next month.

Hon. Kalu who gave the hint in Abuja while addressing the joint session of Consultants and the Secretariats of the House and Senate Constitution Review Committees, explained that the proposed hearings aimed to gather inputs from Citizens on proposed constitutional amendments, which will take place in two phases.

He said that the first phase will cover the Northern geopolitical zones, scheduled to hold from Friday, July 11 to Sunday, July 13, 2025.

Hon. Kalu said that in the North Central region, Kogi, Kwara, and Niger States will converge on Minna center, while Nasarawa, Plateau, Benue States, and the Federal Capital Territory will meet at the Lafia center.

In the North West, he said that Kaduna will serve as a center for Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, and Katsina states, while Sokoto will host stakeholders from Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kebbi states.

Moving to the North East, Gombe will be the hub for Gombe, Bauchi, and Taraba States, and Maiduguri will cater to Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states.

Similarly, the second phase will cover the Southern geopolitical zones, holding from Friday, July 18 to Sunday, July 20, 2025.

In the South South region, Bayelsa, Edo, and Delta states will participate at the Yenegoa center, while Cross River, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom states will engage at the Calabar center.

For South East, Anambra, Ebonyi, and Enugu states will gather at the Enugu center, and Imo and Abia States will meet at the Owerri center.

For the South West, Lagos will host stakeholders from Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo states, while Akure will serve Ondo, Osun, and Ekiti States.

Hon. Kalu said that through the public hearings, the committee aims to ensure that the voices of all Nigerians are heard and their concerns addressed in the constitutional review process.

He said:”We have the northern geopolitical zones that will last between Friday, 11th of July to Sunday, 13th of July. And in this northern geopolitical zone, we are looking at north central, north west and north east.

“For the north central, we have center A which is going to be Mina center for Niger Kwara and Kogi. So, Kogi, Kwara and Niger will be using Mina as their center. Then center B, we have Lafia Center for Nasarawa, Plateau, Benue States, and the FCT.

“Whave the North West, we have Kaduna as a center for Kaduna, Kano Jigawa and Kasina States. And then we have center B for North West. Center B for North West is Sokoto. Sokoto will serve as a center for Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi.

“For North East, we have Gombe as a center for Gombe, Bauchi and Taraba state. Center B, Maiduguri is the Center for Borno, Yobe and Adamawa state.

“The southern geopolitical zones will commence from Friday, 18th, July to 20th July. And we have south south, south east and south west. Under the south south, we have Yenegua as the Center for Bayelsa, Edo and Delta States.

“Then, we have Calabar as a center for Cross River State, Rivers and Akwa Ibom States.

“For the South East, Enugu is the Center for Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu states. And then, the center B is Owerri center for Imo and Abia States.

“For the South West, we have Lagos as the center for Lagos, Ogun and Oyo States. The center B for the South West is Akure. It’s a center for Ondo Osun and Ekiti States.”

Hon. Kalu further stated that the committee is prioritizing amendment bills on gender bills and inclusive governance, security and police reforms, fiscal reforms, judicial reforms and devolution of powers.

“The current constitutional review process is perhaps the most

comprehensive in our nation’s history, addressing fundamental issues

that touch on governance, security, fiscal federalism, and inclusive representation.

“We are currently considering prioritized constitutional amendments, grouped into thematic areas that reflect the aspirations and concerns of the Nigerian people,” he said.