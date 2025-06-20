Nigerian Navy destroys eight illegal refining sites in Niger Delta

As part of ongoing efforts to boost Nigeria’s daily crude oil output and combat economic sabotage, personnel of the Nigerian Navy attached to Forward Operating Base (FOB) Escravos have recorded significant operational successes in the fight against crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and related illicit activities in the Niger Delta.

In a series of coordinated operations, FOB Escravos destroyed eight illegal refining sites and seized approximately 20,710 litres of stolen crude oil and 3,225 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

The products were discovered in two locally fabricated ovens, 66 dugout pits, and 43 polythene sacks. In addition, the base arrested three suspects and seized two boats.

These achievements, recorded under the ongoing Operation Delta Sanity II, were made possible through credible intelligence and are in line with the strategic directives of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla (Admiralty Medal), which emphasise sustained pressure on economic saboteurs.

He said, “Specifically, on 6 June 2025, operatives acting on actionable intelligence dismantled three illegal refining sites at Obodo Omadino, Warri South-West LGA, Delta State.

“The sites contained 4,660 litres of stolen crude oil and 1,125 litres of illegally refined AGO, stored across one oven, 19 dugout pits, and 15 polythene sacks.

“Subsequently, on 13 June 2025, two additional sites were dismantled at Oteghele, also within Obodo Omadino, leading to the recovery of 8,400 litres of stolen crude oil stored in 21 dugout pits.

“Maintaining operational momentum, on 15 June 2025, following credible intelligence of illegal crude oil siphoning at Chevron Nigeria Limited’s Malu Jacket 19, offshore Escravos, an anti-crude oil theft team was deployed. On arrival, the team discovered a wooden boat connected to the platform via a hose, siphoning crude oil.

“The boat, fitted with a 40HP Yamaha outboard engine, was seized and three suspects were arrested. Additionally, one speedboat fitted with a 200HP Yamaha outboard engine was also impounded during the operation.

“In a follow-up operation on 19 June 2025, three more illegal refining sites were uncovered and dismantled at Oteghele, with an estimated 7,650 litres of stolen crude oil and 2,100 litres of illegally refined AGO recovered from 26 dugout pits and 28 polythene sacks.

“FOB Escravos remains unwavering in its commitment to dismantling illegal refining infrastructure and safeguarding Nigeria’s oil assets against economic sabotage.”

