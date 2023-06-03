After a short break to concentrate more on her other interest, the queen of Afrocentric Soulful Jazz, Shady Blue, is back to her first love, music, with a bang.

The Nigerian-born United Kingdom-based music diva has ignited the industry with the release of her new album entitled, “My Way” on May 26.

The versatile singer also assured her fans of a unique work of a blend of Soul, R&B, and Jazz to make Afro music enjoyable for all generations.

According to her: “The album opens with a very distinctive style that evokes her African roots within the instruments with “Stand By”. Also, her strive and eagerness in her lyrics with “Better Without You” and “My Way”, is second to none.

“Those who enjoy the fusion of the previous genre of music will favor the return of my native African singing sound.

“I wear the pride of my origins on my sleeve. I make sure to remind my listeners and the community of my Nigerian heritage. “Ise Iogun ise”, meaning “hard work is the antidote to poverty and lack” is a notion that is felt throughout the new album,” she added.

In her bid to always ensure to make her music highly relatable, Shady Blue, through her lyrics hinted at her humble beginnings and the life values that she holds, with one of the tracks entitled, “Sokagbo”.

Shady Blue’s last album release was in 2009 and has released 21 singles between the last album and her latest work.

