The Alumni Association of the Ekiti State University (EKSU) Ado-Ekiti, has lauded the contributions of the former global president, Dr Oludotun Adetunbero on the occasion of his 50th birthday anniversary.

According to a statement by the Ekiti state chapter chairman of the association, Deji Oso, he noted that the former president was an enigma, describing him as, an “Architect of Modern EKSU Alumni Association”

The statement read, ” The historic event which was held at the 11th House Hotel in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, availed the celebrant, Dr Oludotun Adetunberu the opportunity to discuss developmental issues that bother the sustainability of Ekiti State and the growth of EKSU and EKSU Alumni Association respectively.

” The event was graced by veterans in the Academic field, Business magnets, and ranking political heavyweights, some of the distinguished dignitaries were; Engr Dipo Bamisaye; Dr. Wale Jegede; Dr. Isaac Akinleye, Engr. Morenikeji Aniye

” Including Representatives of Ekiti State Government, Pastor Biyi Fasoyin, Ben Akomolafe, Barr. Tosin Ayo, Pastor Aribasoye Adeoye, and others.”

Appreciating the distinguished guest for their kind wishes, Dr Oludotun expressed his gratitude for the show of love, prayers, and kind messages he received.

He reiterated his commitment to the development of the ivory tower and the state at large, calling on members to support the university management towards changing the face of the institution.

“I sincerely appreciate the facilitator of this event, The Comrade Chairman of Ekiti State Chapter (my brother) Deji Oso, His Executives, and the entire members for their prayers and best wishes. It has further enhanced me to give more to the services of humanity.

“I must appreciate the Global President of our Alumni Association Engr Dipo Bamisaye (FNSE), and all the members of the Global Executive Council including other Past Presidents for their support.

” Above all, I can’t but acknowledge my elder brother, the performing Governor of Ekiti State for his message of love on my birthday. It means a lot to me. Thank you, sir”

