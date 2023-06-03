Grand Kadi, Kwara state Sharia Court of Appeal, Justice Kamaldeen Abdullateef, has emphasized the important roles of Imams in society.

Speaking at a workshop for the chief Imam in Kwara state, organized by the Hijrah Organization of Nigeria in Ilorin at the weekend, the Grand Kadi said that Islam introduced Imams to lead the Muslim population appropriately in moving closer to the Almighty Allah.

Justice Kamaldeen said that nothing in mundane activities excludes the attention and involvement of Imams, and added that, as spiritual leaders, Imams are introduced in order to have better coordination and fruitful leadership.

The Grand Kadi also said that distinguished and notable roles are expected to be played by Imams to make society attractive, habitable and peaceful, adding that Imams are expected to lead by example, preach patience, piety, justice, and management of matrimonial life, among others.

“Imams are to be God-fearing and contented in all their private and public practices. They are regarded as the heads of the congregants in the mosque, so their actions are quickly noticeable and observed, Imams are expected to lead by example, preach patience, piety, justice, management of matrimonial life, move closer to Allah and so on”, he said.

Justice Kamaldeen, however, admonished that Islam condemns working against Imams in their opinions, “but allows advising them when a mistake from their side is observed as the prophet was reported to have said.

“The Imam has been appointed to be followed. So, do not oppose him”.

In his keynote address, the Chief Imam of Offa in the Offa local government area of Kwara state, Imam Salman Muyideen, advised religious leaders and Imams to avoid mixing politics with religion.

The cleric called for the formation of a team to monitor and assess the performance of Imams in order to increase their productivity.

In his message at the event, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq urged religious leaders to use their knowledge to inculcate good character in their followers or in order to ensure sustainable development in society.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Dr Abubakar Ayinla, the governor also advised religious leaders to seek further knowledge to enable them to guide their followers in the right direction.





He said all sermons should be directed towards resolving contemporary challenges in society, urging them to continue to contribute their quota to the growth and development of the state and the country in general.

Also, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, represented by the Balogun Afin of Ilorin, Alhaji Yusuf Nuhu, urged religious leaders to use what was learnt at the training to ensure good conduct among the people.

Earlier, the National Chairman of the Hijrah Organisation of Nigeria, Professor Yusuf Badmas, said that the training was aimed to update the knowledge of Chief Imams on their roles and responsibilities.

He advised all Chief Imams and other religious leaders to seek knowledge at all times to enable them to discharge their duties as expected.

