ADC-PCC disowns circulating campaign schedule

The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has disowned an unsigned campaign timetable currently in circulation.
The council clarified that the document did not emanate from it or its campaign office.
In a statement by its Director, Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, the council urged Nigerians, ADC members, leaders and other stakeholders to disregard the document.
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“The purported timetable is unauthorised and should not be regarded as an official campaign schedule,” it said.
It urged members and stakeholders to await official communications from the ADC-PCC on campaign activities and schedules.
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