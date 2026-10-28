ADC-PCC disowns circulating campaign schedule

The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has disowned an unsigned campaign timetable currently in circulation.

The council clarified that the document did not emanate from it or its campaign office.

In a statement by its Director, Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, the council urged Nigerians, ADC members, leaders and other stakeholders to disregard the document.

“The purported timetable is unauthorised and should not be regarded as an official campaign schedule,” it said.

It urged members and stakeholders to await official communications from the ADC-PCC on campaign activities and schedules.