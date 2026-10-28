Politics

ADC-PCC disowns circulating campaign schedule

Muideen Olaniyi
A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator Dino Melaye

The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has disowned an unsigned campaign timetable currently in circulation.

The council clarified that the document did not emanate from it or its campaign office.

In a statement by its Director, Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, the council urged Nigerians, ADC members, leaders and other stakeholders to disregard the document.

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“The purported timetable is unauthorised and should not be regarded as an official campaign schedule,” it said.

It urged members and stakeholders to await official communications from the ADC-PCC on campaign activities and schedules.

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