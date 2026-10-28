UK, Nigeria deepen security, defence ties at inaugural AFRIDEX

United Kingdom and Nigeria have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral security and defence cooperation at the inaugural Africa International Defence Exhibition (AFRIDEX) in Lagos.

The engagement, held on October 28, 2026, brought together senior government officials, military leaders, diplomats and industry representatives from Nigeria, the UK and other African countries to discuss shared security challenges and opportunities for cooperation.

The UK’s participation in the exhibition reflects its commitment to deepening the UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership, a key component of the broader strategic relationship between both countries.

British events company DMG Events partnered with Nigeria’s Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) to organise the exhibition, which provided a platform for defence and industry leaders to explore collaboration across the continent.

Leading the UK delegation’s defence engagement, Major General John Clarke, Commander of the Integrated Global Defence Network at the UK Ministry of Defence, delivered the UK keynote address and participated in a panel discussion on defence partnerships.

Clarke emphasised the need for partnerships that respond to national priorities, strengthen institutions and develop sustainable defence capabilities.

“Security and prosperity work together. Each depends on the other, and stronger defence partnerships can help deliver both. Our ambition is to build enduring relationships that strengthen capability, develop skills, support innovation and create the conditions for shared prosperity”, he said.

The UK also hosted a reception alongside the exhibition, bringing together senior Nigerian and British representatives from the defence, diplomatic, trade and business sectors.

His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for Africa, Alastair Long, delivered the welcome remarks, highlighting opportunities to connect British expertise and capabilities with businesses and partners across African markets.

Among the Nigerian officials in attendance were the Director-General of DICON, Major General Ibrahim Babatunde Alaya, and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lieutenant General Emmanuel Akomaye Undiandeye.

British representatives included the Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Jonny Baxter; the British Defence Adviser to Nigeria, Brigadier Thomas Harper; Clarke; and Long, alongside representatives of DMG Events and the defence industry.

Speaking on the significance of the exhibition, Harper, Head of British Defence Staff for West Africa and Defence Adviser to Nigeria, described AFRIDEX as an important platform for understanding African countries’ priorities and identifying practical areas of cooperation.

“AFRIDEX has provided an important African-led platform to listen to partners, understand their priorities and identify practical areas for cooperation,” he said.

“The UK’s partnership with Nigeria is built for the long term, focused on stronger institutions, sustainable capability and relationships that deliver real value for both countries.”

Throughout the exhibition, UK representatives engaged with African and international counterparts on shared security threats, defence capabilities and opportunities to strengthen collaboration between governments and industry players.

The engagements also highlighted the link between security cooperation and economic development, with both countries seeking to leverage defence partnerships to support innovation, trade and investment.

The UK said its participation in AFRIDEX demonstrated the practical application of the UK-Nigeria Strategic Partnership by bringing together diplomatic engagement, defence expertise and commercial capabilities to advance regional security and shared prosperity.