Watch your health closely, Primate Ayodele warns Tinubu

Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned President Tinubu to be cautious of his health rather than his second-term ambition.

Primate Ayodele, in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, said the president’s health is failing and that, if he doesn’t take care, it will have serious effects.

He explained that the president needs divine prayers and medical intervention because of the health crisis that will eventually befall him, and if it isn’t tackled as soon as possible, it won’t be a pleasant situation.

“Tinubu needs to watch his health more than politics. His health is important to the nation and his family, and he should not sacrifice that for politics.

“I see the president in serious health danger; he may not see it, he may not have been told, but I was made to see him in a red zone health-wise, and if an intervention isn’t done immediately, an unpleasant thing will happen to our president”

The cleric further explained that even if Tinubu gets a second term in office, he may be unable to finish it because of his health.

“With the situation I see, even if he struggles to get a second term in office, he will not be able to finish it because of his health. He needs to take his health very seriously. Politics without health is nothing”

Also, Ayodele made it known that those around the president don’t wish him well and don’t care about his health otherwise, they would have advised him better.

He explained that those around the president are always pursuing those who want to give the president good advice because of their own personal interest.

He maintained that President Tinubu needs serious prayers and medical attention that needs to be taken care of before politics.

“It’s sad that the president doesn’t have good people around him. They just want to get anything they can get from the president; otherwise, they would have advised him better. Tinubu needs prayers.”

Continuing, Primate Ayodele noted that his warnings to the president aren’t to seek his attention but to deliver a divine warning that has been placed in his heart by God, and nothing more.