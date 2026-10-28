Alleged 184.5kg cocaine trafficking: Court refuses KC Luxury bail

A Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, presided over by Justice Musa Kakaki, on Wednesday refused to grant bail to a Lagos-based businessman and social media influencer, Afolabi Michael Kazeem, popularly known as KC Luxury, over the alleged trafficking of 184.5kg of cocaine and money laundering.

The judge delivered the verdict while ruling on the bail application filed by the defendant through his counsel, Chief Emefo Etudo.

In his ruling, Justice Kakaki declared that the defence failed to establish special circumstances to warrant bail on medical grounds, stressing that the application lacked sufficient evidence and a valid medical certificate.

According to the judge, “There is no medical certificate to warrant the court to grant him bail.

“If there is special medical need for the first defendant, where a suspect claims an illness, an expert in the field would have given an explanation.”

Justice Kakaki ordered the Nigerian Correctional Service at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre to grant Kazeem unrestricted access to doctors and medical experts for the treatment of any health condition.

The court also ordered an accelerated hearing and adjourned the matter until November 2, 2026, for the commencement of trial.

It will be recalled that KC Luxury was brought to the court premises in an ambulance while receiving oxygen during the previous proceedings on Friday.

Counsel for the defendant, Etudo, had prayed the court to grant his client bail to enable him to receive specialised treatment at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), arguing that his health had deteriorated following the collapse of his lungs, as disclosed by the Police Hospital, Falomo.

However, counsel for the prosecution, Abu Ibrahim, opposed the application, arguing that the medical evidence did not justify his release.

In his words: “Your Lordship looked at the application. The ailment is the same. It is the same asthma. But maybe it has become acute; the character and the ailment are the same.”

Ibrahim insisted that the defence did not present any document from LUTH showing that the hospital could not manage Kazeem’s condition.

Meanwhile, when the case was called, an officer from the Ikoyi Custodial Centre, Adeleye Akin, told Justice Kakaki that Kazeem was still at the Police Hospital in Falomo.

Delivering the ruling, Justice Kakaki maintained that an applicant seeking bail must provide sufficient and cogent evidence.

While reviewing exhibits AK5, AK6, and AK8 tendered by the defence—which contained photographs of an individual on a hospital bed—Justice Kakaki recalled his earlier ruling of October 2, 2026, where a medical officer had recommended that Kazeem be assessed by a consultant respiratory physician or pulmonologist.

The judge held that the recommendation did not establish an untreated illness.

The judge said: “Having gone through the records of the court and compared the ruling of October 2, 2026, I hereby discountenance all the exhibits.”

Justice Kakaki questioned the defence’s claim, noting the irony of arguing that Kazeem could not be treated in a Nigerian custodial facility while seeking his release to be treated at LUTH, a Nigerian public teaching hospital.

The judge asked: “Is it not ironic that the facility he said he cannot be treated in is the same LUTH he wants him to go for specialised treatment?”

The court equally held that the defence failed to show any material change in circumstances since the court’s October 16, 2026 order remanding Kazeem in custody.

“There is an inability to show special circumstances to warrant bail. I hereby discountenance it in the present application.

“Nothing was stopping the Correctional Centre from calling an expert to attend to the first defendant, or using the first defendant’s doctor if he had one,” he ruled.

In declining the application, Justice Kakaki stated: “The application is not granted; bail is refused to the first defendant. The case will proceed to an accelerated hearing.

“Where there is any health issue, the Correctional Centre shall give unfettered access to a doctor or expert for his treatment.”

Kazeem is standing trial alongside Boniface Freeman Ochoche Sule and Ikechukwu Ekugo Patriarch on charges bordering on alleged 184.5kg cocaine trafficking and money laundering.