Abuja explosion not suicide bombing — Wike

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has dismissed reports of a suicide bombing in connection with Monday’s explosion around the Nyanya axis, which claimed one life and injured another.

The minister disclosed this to newsmen after an inspection tour of completed and ongoing projects on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, contrary to reports suggesting the explosion was caused by a suicide bomber, the victim had unknowingly carried an explosive material from a quarry site, which detonated.

He said:

“What happened there was that somebody went to a quarry site, where rocks are blasted, and took an explosive, putting it in his pocket. Of course, some people may not even understand the implications of that. And so, it exploded on him.

“That does not mean it was a suicide bombing. So we should be careful with the stories we spread, and not send the wrong message to residents. You’ve noted that residents are also aware there has been an improvement in security.

“That alone is enough. We are doing what we are supposed to do to allay the fears of residents and assure them that Abuja is still secure. In fact, it remains one of the most secure areas in the country. We are doing everything possible. So, I did not receive any report that the person was a suicide bomber. That is not correct.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE