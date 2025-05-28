Niger Speaker calls for unity among former legislators

The Hon. Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Barr. Abdulmalik Mohammed Sarkin-Daji has urged the Forum of former legislators to remain united in their efforts.

This appeal was made during a meeting hosted by the Speaker at the Assembly Complex in Minna.

Rt. Hon. Sarkin-Daji emphasized the importance of solidarity among former legislators, explaining that it would enable them to contribute more effectively to the development of the state.

He expressed his delight in welcoming the former lawmakers, acknowledging their significant roles in shaping the state’s legislative history.

The Speaker recognized the valuable experiences and knowledge held by the former legislators and encouraged them to continue providing guidance and mentorship to current lawmakers.

He assured them that their insights would be crucial in informing policy decisions and promoting good governance in Niger State.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Forum of Former Legislators, Hon. Ibrahim Ebbo, thanked the Speaker for the warm reception.

He urged his colleagues to utilize their extensive experience to aid in Niger State’s development and support the current Governor Mohammed Umar Bago- led administration, in transforming the state into one of Nigeria’s leading agricultural hubs.

Hon. Ebbo pledged the group’s commitment to collaborating for the betterment of Niger State. The meeting marked a significant step toward fostering cooperation and enhancing the development of the state.

The Speaker’s call for unity to strengthen the bonds among the former legislators and enhance their contributions to the state’s progress.

By working together, they can leverage their collective experience and expertise to drive growth and development in Niger State.

Notably, following the Chairman’s speech, former state legislator Hajiya Fati Lami Abubakar proposed a motion of confidence in Rt. Hon. Barr. (Dr.) Abdulmalik Mohammed Sarkin-Daji, which was unanimously passed.

