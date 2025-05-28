Immigration arrests 127 foreigners for cybercrime, irregular migration in Kano

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has arrested 127 foreign nationals in the Hotoro Ring Road area of Nasarawa Local Government, Kano State, for their involvement in different cybercrimes and irregular migration.

According to the Kano State Comptroller of Immigration, Kabir Danja, they were arrested during an operation, which was based on credible intelligence, targeting a hideout where the suspects were taking cover to defraud innocent Nigerians.

He said a total of 206 individuals were arrested, including 86 Nigeriens, 41 Chadians, and 80 Nigerians. Of the 206 suspects, 185 were males and 21 were females between the ages of 25 and 35 years.

He said that their interrogation revealed that most of the 127 foreign nationals had entered the country through unauthorised entry points and did not possess residence cards or travel documents.

He added that the 80 Nigerians among them have been handed over to the police.

