Buhari advises Tinubu at midterm, urges national support, patience from citizens

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has advised President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to remain focused on the task of governance as he marks his midterm in office.

He also urged Nigerians to support the administration and exercise patience with ongoing reforms.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, Buhari congratulated President Tinubu on reaching the two-year mark and reminded the nation that leadership is a continuous journey.

“As the party and the government celebrate, the country should be reminded that leadership is a continuous journey,” he said.

The former president called for steadfast backing of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government, stressing that reforms take time to bear fruit.

“Reforms would achieve success gradually, not overnight,” Buhari noted, cautioning that “necessary reforms and desired changes must not fall victim to nettlesome domestic politics.”

He expressed support for the administration’s efforts to tackle poverty and inflation, acknowledging their severe impact on the country’s most vulnerable. However, he emphasized that the responsibility of solving these challenges should not rest solely on the government.

“The private sector and all of us as citizens must join in all ways we can,” he stated.

Buhari urged Nigerians to stay optimistic and manage expectations.

“Our expectations from our governments should not get heavy,” he said.

Concluding his message, he added, “I am wishing President Tinubu heartfelt congratulations on his two years in office. May you keep leading with wisdom and care.”

The statement comes as the Tinubu administration commemorates its midterm milestone, with the APC highlighting achievements and ongoing initiatives.